No. 16 Kansas State brings back plenty for Big 12 title defense

Kansas State returns quarterback Will Howard, its entire offensive line and plenty of playmakers on defense from a team that won the Big 12 title last season. The No. 16 Wildcats probably won't sneak up on anybody after they were picked to finish second to Texas. 

August 18, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Quarterback Will Howard #15 of the Kansas State Wildcats is tackled by linebacker Jake Hummel #35 of the Iowa State Cyclones as defensive back Lawrence White IV #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half of the play at Jack Trice Stadium on Nnov. 21, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. Kansas State fell 45-0 to Iowa State. (David Purdy/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — High expectations are nothing new to Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, who for five consecutive years was expected to win the FCS national championship at North Dakota State and proceeded to deliver in four of them.

They aren’t quite as common for the Wildcats. Just last year, they were picked fifth in what was then a 10-team Big 12, and then stunned just about everyone but themselves by beating College Football Playoff-bound TCU in the conference title game.

So when No. 16 Kansas State was picked to finish second in a league that has expanded to 14 teams with the addition of UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati, it left Klieman recalling his past with the Bison on how to manage those high expectations.

