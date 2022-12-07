 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
No. 17 Illinois rallies, beats No. 2 Texas in overtime

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 points in overtime and led his Fighting Illini to a huge upset victory over Marcus Carr and the No. 2 Longhorns on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V. Classic.

Sports

December 7, 2022 - 3:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied to hand second-ranked Texas its first loss of the season, 85-78 on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation — a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left and two tying free throws with 8 seconds remaining. Epps then blocked Marcus Carr’s jumper in the lane just before the buzzer to force overtime in an entertaining showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Matthew Mayer, who faced Texas several times at Baylor, tied a career high with 21 points as he made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 10.

