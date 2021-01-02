Menu Search Log in

No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28

The Buckeyes will face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11

January 2, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Numbers have fueled Ohio State all year.

There was 29-23, the score of last season’s painful playoff loss to Clemson.

Six, the number of games the Buckeyes played in this pandemic-altered season, which a lot of people thought was too few for them to deserve a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

