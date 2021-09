ARKANSAS CITY — Allen Community College’s volleyball team had a rough go of it Wednesday, falling in straight sets on the road to the nation’s fourth-ranked Cowley Tigers squad.

Cowley prevailed, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15, dropping the Red Devils to 5-5 on the season and 2-1 in Jayhawk Conference action. Cowley remains undefeated at 11-0 and 3-0 in conference.

Allen zipped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening set before Cowley rattled off 10 of the next 11 points to take control.