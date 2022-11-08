 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
No. 5 Kansas routs Omaha in opener

The Jayhawks got behind Jalen Wilson's 19 points without head coach Bill Self on the bench to take down Omaha in the season opener, 89-64.

November 8, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket as he is defended by Marquel Sutton (10) of the Omaha Mavericks in the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse on November 07, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There was a moment just before halftime Monday night when Kansas forward Jalen Wilson watched an Omaha player bury a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and he looked over at the bench expecting to catch Bill Self’s wrath.

Only the Jayhawks’ coach wasn’t there.

Self was serving the first game in a school-imposed four-game suspension, along with assistant Kurtis Townsend, so Wilson and the rest of the Jayhawks got a reprieve from one of their coach’s pet peeves. The buzzer-beater hardly mattered in the end, either, as No. 5 Kansas began its national title defense with an 89-64 rout of the Mavericks.

