 | Mon, Feb 20, 2023
No. 5 KU rallies, beats No. 9 Baylor

The Jayhawks are tough to beat in Allen Fieldhouse. With the quick start to the second half, the crowd got behind the Jayhawks, who rallied.

February 20, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks tries to rebound against teammate K.J. Adams Jr. (24) and Jonathan Johnathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) of the Baylor Bears in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.

“That’s Harris and (Kevin) McCullar,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked to describe the turnaround in the second half. “The good looks (Baylor) got in the second half, they didn’t make them. In the first half, even when they got hard looks, they made them.

