No. 7 Kansas State malfunctions in second half, loses to No. 10 Texas

The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats led by 11 points at halftime but allowed Texas to go on a 9-2 run and shortly after take the lead in the second half behind the play of Christian Bishop and Sir'Jabari Rice.

February 4, 2023 - 7:04 PM

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang gives instructions to his players during action against Texas at Moody Center on Jan. 3, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images/TNS

MANHATTAN — It was a tale of two halves inside Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Kansas State got No. 10 Texas’ best second half knockout punch in a 69-66 loss.

The Wildcats (18-5; 7-4) led the Longhorns (19-4; 8-2) by 11 points at halftime before Texas stormed back in the opening minutes of the second half, a scorching hot 9-2 scoring run. Texas ultimately took their first lead of the second half on a Christian Bishop free throw with 12 minutes left in the game.  

Texas was helped out by Bishop’s 14-point second half, all of his points coming in the second half alone. The Longhorns also shot 57.1% from the field in the second half, a much better mark than their 30.4% shooting from the floor in the first half.

