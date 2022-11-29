 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
No. 9 Kansas bounces back, routs Texas Southern

It was a rematch of a first-round NCAA Tournament game last season won by the Jayhawks on their way to the national championship. And for a stretch in the first half, the Tigers gave the champs all they could handle.

By

Sports

November 29, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks passes the ball against John Walker III (24) of the Texas Southern Tigers in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 28, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER.

The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available.

Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern.

