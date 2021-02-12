Menu Search Log in

No-go for Iola hoops

The onset of the worst winter snap of the season forced school officials to cancel Friday’s IHS basketball games at Anderson County.

By

Sports

February 12, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Iola High’s Bradyn Cole (13), shown here looking for a teammate in a game earlier this season, was an early catalyst for the Mustangs in a 57-43 victory over Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan. Cole scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With their respective schedules already disrupted multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iola High’s boys and girls basketball teams are now dealing with Mother Nature.

The Fillies now are slated to play at Anderson County Feb. 20, while the Mustangs will travel to Anderson County Feb. 22. 

