No-go for Iola hoops

With their respective schedules already disrupted multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iola High’s boys and girls basketball teams are now dealing with Mother Nature.
The onset of the worst winter snap of the season forced school officials to cancel Friday’s IHS basketball games at Anderson County.
The Fillies now are slated to play at Anderson County Feb. 20, while the Mustangs will travel to Anderson County Feb. 22.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.