‘No lead is safe’ in NFL this year

“No lead is safe in the NFL” is more than a cliche this season.

Three teams overcame fourth-quarter deficits of at least 13 points to win last week for the first time in 30 years. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins made history by rallying from 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day for the first time.

Big comebacks and close finishes have become a trend. Already, 12 games were decided by three points or fewer, the most through the first two weeks. Eight teams have overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie.