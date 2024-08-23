No stars, no problem for Big 12 contending Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman claims that he doesn’t pay attention to what prognosticators say about his program.

It’s a hard sell given everyone else in the Wildcats’ locker room seems to know.

Voters picked Kansas State to finish second in the new-look league, even though not a single player was chosen preseason all-conference.

How’s that for equal parts flattery and disparagement?

“Everybody sees it, but it’s not something that we talk about an awful lot,” Klieman said. “I hope it shows people the overall depth and value of our roster and how important our role players are, and how important our players are as far as if you are a successful team, individual honors at the end of the season are going to come.”

In other words, it’s not exactly bulletin-board material because the Wildcats need no such thing.

“I’m sure that our players, if you asked them, they probably saw both polls,” Klieman said, “and I don’t know if they’re excited, disappointed, but I know they were aware that there was nobody from K-State on one of those teams, but you still have to perform, and we’ve got a lot of work to do before we get to the end of August.”

That’s when Kansas State begins a season of high expectations, ranked 18th in the preseason AP Top 25.

After winning nine games last season, and a bowl game for the second time in three years, the Wildcats not only return a bevy of talented players but supplemented them by landing marquee transfers and recruits at important positions. Dylan Edwards, who led Colorado in rushing last season, provides depth in the backfield, and Dante Cephus joined the program to help out at wide receiver. On defense, Ball State safety Jordan Riley could compete for starting snaps beginning with Week 1.

Whether the Wildcats can win the newly configured Big 12, and earn a spot in college football’s expanded playoffs, will likely hinge on the quarterback. Avery Johnson dazzled in his opportunities last season, including a bowl win over North Carolina State, and the dual-threat talent has the ability to contend for conference player-of-the-year honors.

Even if many of the prognosticators think otherwise.

“Feel like the biggest thing is not getting too caught up on the preseason rankings, and looking too forward into the season,” Johnson said. “Right now our focus is on UT-Martin, and after that is going to be Tulane, and taking every week a week at a time.” Head coach Chris Klieman of the Kansas State Wildcats walks on the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half of the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec.03, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images/TNS

Coaching shakeup

After offensive coordinator Collin Klein left for the same job at Texas A&M, the Wildcats promoted offensive line coach Conor Riley to the job. But he won’t have to orchestrate the offense alone. Kansas State also hired former Texas Tech and Utah State coach Matt Wells, who is particularly adept at working with quarterbacks, to help with that side of the ball.

Run to daylight

Johnson showed he can move with 71 yards rushing and a touchdown in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and his ability to scramble will be a big part of the offense. But it’s not just the QB who will chew up yards on the ground. DJ Gidden is back after running for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Edwards provides a lightning-quick alternative to his powerful running style.

Offensive holes

Kansas State has to replace four multiyear starters along the offensive line along with Ben Sinnott, who had been among the Big 12’s best tight ends. North Dakota transfer Easton Kilty should help to shore up the front, but each of the other expected starters— Andrew Leingang, Hadley Panzer, Taylor Poitier and Carver Willis — have plenty of experience.