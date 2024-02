PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Given the nature of the injury, there is little doubt that Embiid will miss a significant amount of time.

Embiid, the winner of the past two NBA scoring titles, hurt his left knee last Tuesday night in a loss at Golden State. He had already been hampered by knee injuries this season.