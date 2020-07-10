Menu Search Log in

No travel for training camp

NFL teams who normally do not hold training camp in their respective home cities will have to in 2020 because of COVID-19.

By

Sports

July 10, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott (4) and Cooper Rush (7) play catch during training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2018. Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral host of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California.

So much for that.

The pandemic forced the NFL to abandon, at least for this year, the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp.

Related
July 2, 2020
June 23, 2020
April 13, 2020
March 24, 2020
Trending