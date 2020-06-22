Menu Search Log in

Noose found in Wallace’s garage during postponed Talladega race

Bubba Wallace, the Cup Series' only African-American driver, found a noose hanging from his Talladega garage on Sunday.

By

Sports

June 22, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. A noose was found in Wallace's car garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, June 21, 2020, NASCAR announced. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the elite Cup Series who just two weeks ago successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues.

NASCAR said the noose was found on Sunday afternoon and vowed to do everything possible to find who was responsible and “eliminate them from the sport.”

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” the series said in a statement. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

