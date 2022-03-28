 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
North Carolina ends Saint Peter’s Cinderella run

North Carolina took control from the opening tip against 15th seed Saint Peter's to earn a berth in the Final Four, where the Tar Heels will face off against rival Duke.

March 28, 2022 - 2:47 PM

Armando Bacot (5) of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball over KC Ndefo (11) and Clarence Rupert #12 of the St. Peter's Peacocks during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/TNS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (28-9) made their record 21st Final Four, and next on their list is none other than archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Next Saturday in New Orleans will mark the first Final Four meeting — first NCAA Tournament meeting, in fact — between the Tobacco Road archrivals whose campuses are separated by 11 miles.

