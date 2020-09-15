Not a misprint

FREDONIA — In what may be one of the rarest football scores in recorded history, Humboldt High’s junior varsity squad dropped a 6-4 decision Monday to Fredonia.

Humboldt recorded its points on a second-quarter safety, when Aden Kelley sacked a Yellowjacket quarterback in Fredonia’s end zone.

Then in the third quarter, Fredonia took an intentional safety after it was forced to punt from its own end zone and leading, 6-2, instead of risking a blocked punt.