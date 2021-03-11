Menu Search Log in

Not for Long: Kansas parts ways with athletic director

The University of Kansas reached an agreement with athletic director Jeff Long to resign his position. The resignation comes one day after the college dismissed head football coach Les Miles.

March 11, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Kansas coach Les Miles and Athletic Director Jeff Long congratulate each other after the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech, 37-34, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lawrence. Photo by (Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS / Iola Register

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long resigned Wednesday, less than two days after the school mutually parted with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU and one day after Long vowed he would lead the Jayhawks’ search for a replacement.

Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school searches for both an AD and football coach.

“We will immediately begin our search for a new athletics director. I will lead the process with the assistance of a search firm and four alumni advisors, each of whom have experience in collegiate athletics,” Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. “My hope is to have a new athletics director in place within the next few weeks.”

