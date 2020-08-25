Not in the Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 Monday.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.
Flaherty (2-0), in just his second start in 30 days, allowed one hit in a 64-pitch effort. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
