Menu Search Log in

Not in the Cards

Another lopsided loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Monday was the Royals' 12th in 15 games against their cross-state rivals, and their third straight defeat overall.

By

Sports

August 25, 2020 - 10:36 AM

Brad Keller of the Kansas City Royals pitches in a game earlier this season. Keller gave up his first runs of the year Monday in a 9-3 loss at St. Louis. Photo by Will Newton / Getty Images / TNS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.

Flaherty (2-0), in just his second start in 30 days, allowed one hit in a 64-pitch effort. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Related
August 13, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 21, 2018
Trending