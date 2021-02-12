‘Not the easiest thing to do’: Why KC traded for Benitendi

When the dust finally settles on the Wednesday night trade that made Andrew Benintendi a Kansas City Royal, it will have involved three teams, seven players and at least three months worth of conversations and considerations between front offices.

In the final tally, the Royals will give up four players to grab Benintendi and slot him in as their everyday left fielder. Two of those players, minor leaguers, have yet to be determined. The Royals also received cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox, which will serve as a healthy subsidy for Benintendi’s salary this season.

“It was one of the more detailed analyses we’ve been through in a while, because there was just so many different players involved and just looking at all the options that are available,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said after completing the deal.