Nova’s Wright: Bubble stay takes mental toll on players

Even with lush accommodations, college basketball players can be affected mentally when kept from the rest of the public, Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright said. Staying secluded is one of the primary protections against COVID-19.

By

Sports

December 2, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Villanova head coach Jay Wright in a December 2018 file image. Photo by Yong Kim / Philadelphia Daily News / TNS

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on it schedule when the Wildcats arrived.

Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his 12th-ranked team. His players, he said, were in good shape after Tuesday’s 87-53 rout of Hartford left them at 3-1.

But the mental struggles, he said, were real.

