Nova’s Wright: Bubble stay takes mental toll on players

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on it schedule when the Wildcats arrived.

Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his 12th-ranked team. His players, he said, were in good shape after Tuesday’s 87-53 rout of Hartford left them at 3-1.

But the mental struggles, he said, were real.