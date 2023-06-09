 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Nuggets’ Braun seeks another title after KU

Denver rookie Christian Braun is in rarified air with the Nuggets two wins shy of winning the first NBA championship in franchise history. The rookie from Kansas won a national championship last year and if the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat he'll become just the fifth plyer to win an NBA title the year after winning a national championship

Christian Braun (0) of the Denver Nuggets drives on Jimmy Butler (22) of the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 104-94 win during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun is showing that the NBA Finals is not too big of a stage for him.

The 21st pick in the draft last summer, Braun has made the most of his minutes off the bench, sinking 10 of 12 shots, grabbing a half dozen rebounds and collecting four steals against the Miami Heat while giving teammates an extended breather.

“That’s a rare rookie right here,” Aaron Gordon said. “From Day 1 he’s been on top of it. This is a real winner right here. I say that because he’s always in the right spot. He’s in the right place at the right time, and he’s been doing that all year.”

