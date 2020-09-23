Nuggets close gap with Game 3 victory over Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.
Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.
“Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we’re not ready to go,” coach Michael Malone said. “For some reason we love this bubble.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives