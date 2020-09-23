Menu Search Log in

Nuggets close gap with Game 3 victory over Lakers

Denver rebounded after nearly blowing a 20-point lead in Tuesday's NBA Western Conference Finals, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106. The win kept Denver out of a burdensome 3-0 hole.

September 23, 2020 - 8:05 AM

The Denver Nugget's Nikola Jokic drives against the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis. Photo by (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — They had just lost a playoff heartbreaker, and two nights later the Denver Nuggets quickly went from in control to in trouble.

Escaping trouble is what these Nuggets do best.

“Everybody always has us packing our bags and leaving, but we’re not ready to go,” coach Michael Malone said. “For some reason we love this bubble.”

