Nuggets NBA Champs

This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets.

The newly crowned NBA champions — they got there Monday night, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 to end the NBA Finals in five games – have five starters that are all 30 and under. They have a superstar leading the way, an elite second option, and a slew of really good players who could have bigger roles elsewhere yet chose to be part of something more meaningful.

All of that could have been said about the Golden State Warriors when they won their first of their four most recent titles in 2015.