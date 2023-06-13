 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Nuggets NBA Champs

Jamal Murray is to Nikola Jokic what Dwyane Wade was to LeBron James, what Kobe Bryant was to Shaquille O’Neal (before it became the other way around), what Scottie Pippen was to Michael Jordan. He is Robin next to Batman, a guy who would be a No. 1 option on many other teams yet checked his ego at the door and made it work in Denver.

June 13, 2023 - 2:45 PM

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hands Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award as the star holds his daughter, Ognjena, after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 94-89 NBA Finals clinching win over the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets.

The newly crowned NBA champions — they got there Monday night, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 to end the NBA Finals in five games – have five starters that are all 30 and under. They have a superstar leading the way, an elite second option, and a slew of really good players who could have bigger roles elsewhere yet chose to be part of something more meaningful.

All of that could have been said about the Golden State Warriors when they won their first of their four most recent titles in 2015.

