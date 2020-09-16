Menu Search Log in

Nuggets oust Clippers

The Denver Nuggets completed a stunning comeback Tuesday, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-89, in their NBA Western Conference Semifinals decisive Game 7. Denver erased a 3-1 series deficit to advance.

By

Sports

September 16, 2020 - 9:52 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Denver’s dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led another stunning turnaround as the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

Murray scored 40 points, Jokic had a triple-double by the third quarter and Denver again overcame a double-digit deficit to shock the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in Game 7 on Tuesday night.

Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason.

Related
September 2, 2020
August 18, 2020
June 24, 2020
April 24, 2019
Trending