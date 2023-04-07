 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
Ohtani in line to be baseball’s first $600 million man

Shohei Ohtani's unprecedented success as both a front-line pitcher and a powerful home run hitter leave one thing for certain. He's about to make a bunch of money.

Sports

April 7, 2023 - 3:32 PM

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17), with the new pitch clock in the background, waits in the on deck circle before batting against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on March 30, 2023, in Oakland, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS

Shohei Ohtani added another unprecedented bulletpoint to his resume Wednesday, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history called for a pitch clock violation as both a pitcher and a batter in the Angels’ win over the Seattle Mariners.

It’s not the kind of history the star takes the field to make. But it was another subtle reminder of a fact that somehow remains downplayed: Ohtani being an elite two-way player at the big league level is absurd. He is one of the best pitchers and one of the best hitters in the majors. He throws the ball harder, hits the ball farther, and runs faster than almost everybody else. Five years ago, when he arrived from Japan, the thought of such dominance was laughable. Now it’s normal.

Soon we’ll find out what the industry believes his unparalleled skill set is worth.

