 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Ohtani seeks to put on an All-Star Game show

Shohei Ohtani, known for his exploits both on the mound and at bat, will start for the American League in tonight's All-Star Game. He'll also bat leadoff and serve as the AL's designated hitter.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will pitch and bat leadoff for the American League in tonight's All-Star Game. Photo by TNS

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

“I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all,” Ohtani said Monday through a translator. “It’s a huge honor and I’m going to try my best.”

