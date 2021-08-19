 | Thu, Aug 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Ohtani strikes again

Los Angeles's Shohei Ohtani showed once again why he is the frontrunner for the American League Most Valuable Player trophy. On Wednesday, Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 40th home run while pitching eight brilliant innings in a 3-1 victory over Detroit.

By

Sports

August 19, 2021 - 8:20 AM

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch during their MLB game against the Detroit Tigers. Ohtani also homered in the Angels' 3-1 victory. Photo by (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com)

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.

“He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.”

Related
July 14, 2021
April 13, 2021
June 4, 2018
April 3, 2018
Most Popular