 | Fri, Oct 29, 2021
Ohtani tapped as AL’s top player

By

October 29, 2021 - 2:14 PM

Shohei Ohtani has been voted the 2021 American League Player of the Year. Photo by Ken Lambert / Seattle Times / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Thursday.

Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.

