 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy steps down from role

Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy abruptly resigned Monday after he uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session. Gundy said he was reading from a tablet he took from a player during the session.

By

Sports

August 9, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Oklahoma Offensive co- coordinator Cale Gundy at a press briefing on Dec. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo by (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constution/TNS)

A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.

Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said in the statement. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period.”

