 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Olympic champion Canada beats Ireland at Women’s World Cup

Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ireland at the Women’s World Cup.

By

Sports

July 26, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Former UConn goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, here playing for Canada at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, is chasing another championship with the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL.

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Conceding a goal directly from a corner kick against Ireland on Wednesday, Olympic champion Canada was in trouble in its second game of the Women’s World Cup.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Nigeria in its opening match of the tournament, and with iconic forward Christine Sinclair on the bench, Canada’s hopes of advancing from the group stage were under threat.

Up against a determined Ireland, an inspired Katie McCabe and torrential rain at Rectangular Stadium, the odds were stacking up against the Canadians.

Related
August 6, 2021
August 5, 2021
August 2, 2021
July 30, 2021
Most Popular