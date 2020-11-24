Menu Search Log in

Olympic Games still a go

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo's governor is confident his country can safely hold the Summer Olympics in 2021. The Games were postponed from August because of the coronavirus threat.

By

Sports

November 24, 2020 - 9:28 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about being able to safely hold the Olympics next year despite growing concerns about Japan’s recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Japan has experienced an uptick of the infections this month with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity without further hurting the pandemic-hit economy.

“As the host city, I’m determined to achieve the games whatever it takes,” Koike told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Related
March 30, 2020
March 24, 2020
March 23, 2020
December 20, 2019
Trending