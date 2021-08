TOKYO — A tropical storm swept into the city before dawn, gusts of wind bringing heavy clouds and drenching rain, as if the Tokyo Olympics didn’t have enough problems.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced a year’s postponement and, with much of Japan still in a state of emergency, cancellation remained possible to the last moment.

Even as the massive sporting event lurched ahead, spectators were banned, leaving athletes to compete in eerily quiet stadiums and arenas.