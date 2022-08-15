On a night of nothing, Skylar Thompson showed something for Miami Dolphins

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson started the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game Saturday night, meaning a lot of people betting on second-string Teddy Bridgewater lost in the office pool.

The actual starter, Tua Tagovailoa, wasn’t even a consideration to play, which is all good and fine in today’s NFL where preseason has been diminished to the point it doesn’t actually exist for many teams.

That’s why the Dolphins sat 20 players to avoid injury. Tampa Bay sat out 29 players. It’s enough to get you thinking why they play these games at all, but the last thing you want to do is think too hard about nights like this.