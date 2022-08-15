 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

On a night of nothing, Skylar Thompson showed something for Miami Dolphins

Skylar Thompson starred on the field for Kansas State University before turning his sights on an NFL career. His preseason performance Saturday shows his football days may not be over just yet.

By

Sports

August 15, 2022 - 1:57 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) challenges Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during the second quarter of the preseason game on Saturday, Aug 13, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson started the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game Saturday night, meaning a lot of people betting on second-string Teddy Bridgewater lost in the office pool.

The actual starter, Tua Tagovailoa, wasn’t even a consideration to play, which is all good and fine in today’s NFL where preseason has been diminished to the point it doesn’t actually exist for many teams.

That’s why the Dolphins sat 20 players to avoid injury. Tampa Bay sat out 29 players. It’s enough to get you thinking why they play these games at all, but the last thing you want to do is think too hard about nights like this.

Related
August 12, 2022
August 2, 2022
July 12, 2022
May 26, 2022
Most Popular