One shot may have changed Embiid’s NBA playoff legacy

TORONTO — There was something unusual in the air as Doc Rivers picked up the whiteboard and began to scribble. Truth be told, it had been there all night, lingering alongside the boos and the groans and the expletive-laden chants that filled the pulsing fluorescence of a desperate arena.

It was there through every brick and bounce of a brutal overtime period, there in a fourth quarter that should have been their last, there even at halftime, when they’d looked at the score and then at each other and realized that a storm had been weathered. Destiny, purpose, preordination — call it what you will — it was there. And as they broke the huddle and bunched on the far side of the court and screened and curled and rolled to their assigned stations, each of them sensed it.

“That’s one of my favorite spots,” Joel Embiid said later of the little patch of hardwood that he settled into as the referee handed Danny Green the ball on the sideline with 0.9 seconds on the shot clock, another couple of ticks on the game clock and the Sixers a flick of the wrist away from a 3-0 series lead.