One year after the coronavirus stopped the sports world in its tracks, it’s best to keep looking ahead

The UConn men were on the eve of the AAC conference tournament, one they expected to make unforgettable. They gathered at 8:30 p.m. on the night of March 11, 2020 in their hotel meeting space in Fort Worth.

“To shape the game and give them the kind of messaging we like to send before they go to bed,” Huskies coach Dan Hurley recounted the next day,

At the very moment the meeting was beginning, the NBA announced it was suspending the season, and players were seeing the news on their iPhones.