 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Osaka opens with win

Naomi Osaka got her first win of the year in the first round of the Australian Open. It was her first match on tour since the U.S. Open in September of last year.

January 5, 2022 - 10:07 AM

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles third-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Sept. 3, 2021.(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she’s won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she’s feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game.

The Australian Open champion opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne.

Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in September.

