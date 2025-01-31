Osawatomie rallies past IMS

Late rallies from Osawatomie Middle School proved troublesome Thursday for Iola Middle School.

The visiting Trojans snapped a 13-13 deadlock in the eighth-grade game with an 8-2 third-quarter run. A strong closing kick gave Osawatomie a 35-22 victory.

In seventh-grade action, the Trojans erupted for 16 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and win, 30-25.

Iola’s seventh- and eighth-grade combined B team won its contest, 17-14.

IOLA’S Konner Morrison hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead the eighth-graders, followed close behind by Robert McLaughlin and Broden Emerson with five apiece. Henry Kramer, Braylon Keithly and Cameron Findley chipped in with two points each.

Jaxen Mueller and Milo Franklin shared high-scoring honors for the seventh-grade A team with eight apiece. Cade Curry and Austin Campbell each had four. Ty Thomas chipped in with a free throw.

The Mustang JV team trailed 12-11 after three quarters but ended the game on a 6-0 run.

Tyson Hyden scored seven for IMS, followed by Cameron Findley with five, Lee Wanker four and Rudra Desai with one.