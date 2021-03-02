OSU continues Oklahoma skid

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — As freshman star Cade Cunningham soaked in the cheers following Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma on Monday night, the home fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena chanted, “One more year!”

He’s not coming back — he was introduced with the seniors and is projected by many to be the top pick in this year’s NBA draft. And when the game was on the line, it was easy to see why he’s on his way out. Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help the 17th-ranked Cowboys defeat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75.

Cunningham had 40 points in Saturday’s 94-90 overtime win at Oklahoma. This time, the 6-foot-8 point guard was a decoy much of the night but finished strong.