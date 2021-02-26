Over-charged: Mustangs can’t keep up with Santa Fe Trail

Yes, Iola High’s boys knew they were gonna have to traverse a season-ending gauntlet of four games in four days against some talented foes.

Certainly, head coach Luke Bycroft would much rather have seen the Mustangs end the season better than the 1-3 mark across those four games, including Thursday’s 67-50 Senior Night defeat to Santa Fe Trail.

But he also offered a sense of optimism surrounding his team as it embarks on the Class 4A Substate playoffs, which begin Tuesday.