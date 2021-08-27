 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Pac 12 stays put

Any Big 12 schools hoping to snag an invitation to join the Pac 12 will have to wait a while — if an invitation comes at all. Pac 12 officials announced Thursday the conference has no intentions to expand.

August 27, 2021 - 12:43 PM

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images / TNS

The Pac-12 said Thursday it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.

The announcement came two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball.

The formation of a three-conference alliance came a little less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025. The move would coincide with the end of the Big 12’s current television contract.

