A pair of Allen Community College baseball players earned spots on the All-KJCCC East Division for their play on the diamond this spring.

John James was named to the All-KJCCC East First Team as a freshman.

The southpaw served as the Red Devils top pitcher this season, tossed a team-high 75 innings while registering a 2.88 ERA and an 8-2 record and only gave up 31 runs. James also led Allen with a team-high 73 strikeouts and averaged 8.76 strikeouts per nine innings.