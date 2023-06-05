 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Panthers not panicking over game one loss to Golden Knights 

The Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Maurice's Florida team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to beat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. He knows it’s way too early to hand the Stanley Cup to the Golden Knights.

June 5, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Sergei Bobrovsky (72) of the Florida Panthers celebrates with Eric Staal (12) after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might have been channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers when he told the assembled media Saturday night to “breathe.”

The Panthers had minutes earlier lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, giving up three goals in the third period.

Maurice, whose Florida team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins, knows it’s way too early to hand the Stanley Cup to the Knights. And like when Rodgers told Green Bay Packers fans after a 1-2 start in 2014 to “R-E-L-A-X,” Maurice wasn’t about to hit the panic button.

