Panthers not panicking over game one loss to Golden Knights 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might have been channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers when he told the assembled media Saturday night to “breathe.”

The Panthers had minutes earlier lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, giving up three goals in the third period.

Maurice, whose Florida team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins, knows it’s way too early to hand the Stanley Cup to the Knights. And like when Rodgers told Green Bay Packers fans after a 1-2 start in 2014 to “R-E-L-A-X,” Maurice wasn’t about to hit the panic button.