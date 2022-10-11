 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Panthers’ Rhule is fired

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco — their 11th defeat in the last 12 games — as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.

October 11, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper takes questions during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Tepper fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Photo by TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”

Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season.

Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros.

