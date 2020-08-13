Parents meetings tonight

Menu Search Log in

Parents of IHS football and volleyball players are encouraged to attend informational meetings tonight. Practices begin Monday.

August 13, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Iola High School is hosting a pair of meetings tonight for parents whose children intend to play volleyball and football this year.

The volleyball meeting begins at 6:30 in the IHS gymnasium.

The football meeting is at 7 o’clock at the stadium in Riverside Park.

