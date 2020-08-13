Parents meetings tonight

Iola High School is hosting a pair of meetings tonight for parents whose children intend to play volleyball and football this year.
The volleyball meeting begins at 6:30 in the IHS gymnasium.
The football meeting is at 7 o’clock at the stadium in Riverside Park.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives