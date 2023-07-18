 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Paris Olympics budget set

The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.” Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach waves the Olympic flag as it is passed from Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo, to Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony at Olympic Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — The operating budget for the Paris Olympics is “under control,” the president of the organizing committee said Tuesday.

With one year to go before the opening ceremony, organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said partnership deals are on track, with 22 new sponsors joining since the start of the year.

“Just recently, we passed the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) mark in secured revenue from our partners,” Estanguet said. “This is unprecedented. It’s obviously the first time that a sporting event in France has raised so much money from companies and partnerships.”

