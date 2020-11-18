Parity, what parity?

There has never been more disparity across the NFL than this season.

A league built on parity has 15 teams with at least six wins and 12 others with three or fewer, the most ever in both categories through 10 weeks.

New England (4-5) is the only team in between those two extremes in the AFC, with Chicago (5-5), Minnesota (4-5), Detroit (4-5) and San Francisco (4-6) all residing in the mediocre range in the NFC.