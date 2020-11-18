Menu Search Log in

Parity, what parity?

In a league that prides itself on a level playing field, this year's NFL season has never seen a gulf as wide as this year has been. Only five teams are within a game of .500.

November 18, 2020

There has never been more disparity across the NFL than this season.

A league built on parity has 15 teams with at least six wins and 12 others with three or fewer, the most ever in both categories through 10 weeks.

New England (4-5) is the only team in between those two extremes in the AFC, with Chicago (5-5), Minnesota (4-5), Detroit (4-5) and San Francisco (4-6) all residing in the mediocre range in the NFC.

