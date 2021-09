PARSONS — A talented Parsons High receiving corps and physical Viking defense made life miserable for Iola High’s Mustangs Friday.

The Vikings were able to connect on several tightly defended plays, scoring four times on long passes, usually just beyond the reach of the Mustang defensive backs.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings were able to contain Iola’s offense at the line of scrimmage, snuffing any hopes for an Iola comeback in a 32-14 victory.