HUMBOLDT — Patience at the plate paid off handsomely for Humboldt High’s baseball team Thursday.

The Cubs took advantage of 14 walks in their opener against Burlington and eight more in the nightcap.

Sprinkle in some dominant pitching by Logan Page, Evan Lucke and Cole Mathes, who allowed a combined four hits, while striking out 13, and you have victories of 15-0 and 18-0.