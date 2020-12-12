Patriots knock off MV boys

MORAN — A tough opening stretch to the season for a young Marmaton Valley High boys club was made even tougher when the Wildcats had to miss the start of its winter practice schedule due to COVID-19 protections.

“Losing those first seven practices obviously hurt us a lot,” Wildcat head coach Gavin Cole said, adding Marmaton Valley also was down three starters for one reason or another, “which really has hit our depth.”

To wit, MV finished its annual preseason tournament with three tough losses, the last of which was a 53-19 defeat to West Elk Friday.