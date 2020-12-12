Menu Search Log in

Patriots knock off MV boys

Marmaton Valley High's boys struggled on offense against West Elk, but showed signs of improvement in a 53-19 defeat. MV hosts Humboldt on Tuesday.

December 11, 2020 - 11:37 PM

Marmaton Valley's Quincy Adams, center, darts between a pair of West Elk defenders Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — A tough opening stretch to the season for a young Marmaton Valley High boys club was made even tougher when the Wildcats had to miss the start of its winter practice schedule due to COVID-19 protections.

“Losing those first seven practices obviously hurt us a lot,” Wildcat head coach Gavin Cole said, adding Marmaton Valley also was down three starters for one reason or another, “which really has hit our depth.”

To wit, MV finished its annual preseason tournament with three tough losses, the last of which was a 53-19 defeat to West Elk Friday.

