Patriots release highest paid wide receiver Smith-Schuster

The JuJu Smith-Schuster era in New England is over.

According to a source, the Patriots are releasing Smith-Schuster just two years after signing the veteran receiver to a 3-year, $25.5 million contract. The 27-year-old came to Foxborough with the hope that he would turn into the team’s No. 1 receiver, but in the end, a lingering knee injury hurt the veteran.

On paper, this move might sound like a surprise, but this summer, it was clear that Smith-Schuster was falling down the Patriots receiver depth chart. The receiver was set to account for a massive $10.28 million cap hit this season. By releasing him, the Patriots will be hit with a $9.63 million dead cap hit.

The NFL Network was the first to report the news of Smith-Schuster’s release.

Bill Belichick’s decision to sign Smith-Schuster over veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers was controversial at the time and really never worked out for the Patriots. Last season, Smith-Schuster finished with 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown. He played in 11 games before ending the season with an injury.

Meyers, meanwhile, finished with 71 receptions, 807 yards, and eight touchdowns in Las Vegas.

This offseason, Smith-Schuster declared himself healthy and said, in training camp, he never felt 100% last season.

“Last year (in May) I was probably at like 60%. Right now I’m like 100%. So it’s a big difference,” Smith Schuster said in May. “It’s not easy coming off a knee injury and having a long season and coming back really short… I feel great, honestly. I feel great. I’ve never felt better. I’m just excited to finally be out here around this time and participating.”

As training camp went on, however, it was clear that Smith-Schsuter wasn’t winning the battle for a roster spot in New England. Over the last week of camp, Smith-Schuster was regularly on the field with third and fourth-string offensive players. Meanwhile, others such as Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte outplayed the veteran.

The Patriots also drafted two receiver rookies in Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker and added veteran K.J. Osborn to revamp their receiver depth chart. The team also returns DeMario ‘Pop’ Douglas and Kendrick Bourne, who’s currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Last week, the Patriots flirted with the idea of trading for All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Although they had a trade worked out with San Francisco, the receiver opted to not come to New England, turning down a reported contract worth over $30 million.